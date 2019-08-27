Letter: Movie at The Vaudeville was really worthwhile

I just returned from an afternoon movie at The Vaudeville in Glenwood. It was about the last thing I wanted to do on a Saturday afternoon, but I tell you it was fantastic! I was so glad I went.

It’s a silent movie, “The Great K&A Train Robbery” filmed in 1926 starring Tom Mix. It was filmed nearly entirely in Glenwood Canyon. That footage alone makes it worth seeing. But the host’s commentary throughout is hilarious. We laughed a lot while getting a great history lesson of our area. The other surprise, was that it’s only $7. Go have some fun. It’s really worthwhile.

Donna Davis,

Carbondale