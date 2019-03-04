Letter: Mueller investigation a fool’s errand

Bob Mueller's investigation is irrelevant because it's based on the FISA Court's Steele Dossier. It was bought by Clinton Foundation money.

If Mueller's investigation falls short, everything he releases is bogus. If Mueller's investigation gets it right, the shoe will be on the other foot.

The FISA judges were duped, and therefore Mueller was given a fool's errand. If Mueller doesn't figure it out, the national conflict will escalate this Uncivil War for Accountability.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction