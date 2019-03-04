Letter: Mueller investigation a fool’s errand
March 4, 2019
Bob Mueller's investigation is irrelevant because it's based on the FISA Court's Steele Dossier. It was bought by Clinton Foundation money.
If Mueller's investigation falls short, everything he releases is bogus. If Mueller's investigation gets it right, the shoe will be on the other foot.
The FISA judges were duped, and therefore Mueller was given a fool's errand. If Mueller doesn't figure it out, the national conflict will escalate this Uncivil War for Accountability.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
Trending In: Opinion
- Kathleen Parker column: Trump’s lying ears
- Thiessen column: Michael Cohen was supposed to provide ‘bombshell’ testimony — it didn’t explode
- Letter: Enforce smoking ban
- Letter: Columnist ignored future costs of fossil fuel industry
- Cepeda column: A few words of Spanish on Oscar night spoke volumes for Latinos
Trending Sitewide
- Connie Leckwold of Glenwood remembered as dedicated hospital valet
- ‘Cheating boyfriend story’ leads to 21.9 lbs of meth, Parachute arrest
- Watch: Video catches avalanche ripping through Interstate 70
- 30-year-old Aspen man dies in early-morning snowboard crash
- Jury delivers reduced murder charge for Olivo-Tellez after Glenwood trial