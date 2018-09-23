Letter: Need a new sheriff

I would like to express my support for a new sheriff in Garfield County. The one that is currently serving, Sheriff Vallario, is obvious asleep at the wheel.

His "1980s" mentality needs to be checked, along with his poor choices in deputies. Since a GED is all that is needed to become a Garfield County deputy, they have done more harm than good. Their poor judgment calls have created a situation where they use their power of warrantless arrests like it was toilet paper.

Some of the issues that Sheriff Vallario needs to answer is how come your deputies don't wear cameras. The Sheriff's department certainly has a budget for it.

Louwanna Clark

Carbondale