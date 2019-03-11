Letter: Need a Trader Joe’s

We are new residents to this great state of Colorado from Arizona. I have a wonderful idea for the Glenwood Springs Chamber of Commerce or whomever is in charge of recruiting new businesses.

Go fast and go hard to recruit Trader Joe's and Sprouts to fill the soon-to-be-empty Safeway grocery store.

When we lived in Mesa, there was a Trader Joe's and a Sprouts right next to one another, and they were always busy. What a wonderful boost the Glenwood economy would enjoy by having these two stores together.

Glenwood needs options for its grocery needs. Having these two stores sharing space that is already there with only minor renovations needed would give the residents of Glenwood and nearby communities the options they both want and need.

Karen Wagner

Rifle