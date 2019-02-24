Letter: Need another sign

Can we please get some signage at the Eighth Street traffic light for northbound Highway 82 traffic that indicates which lane goes where?

This has always been a huge point of confusion, even before the new bridge, and I really empathize with the tourists who have very little time to change lanes if they find themselves in the wrong one, especially when they're about to run me off the road.

If the southbound traffic on Highway 6 in the West Glenwood roundabout has taught me anything, people don't really read the signs, but they should still exist.

Maggie Seldeen

Glenwood Springs