Letter: Need watering restrictions
July 15, 2018
Why aren't there any mandatory watering restrictions in Glenwood Springs? It is no secret that we are enduring a severe drought, and daily midday lawn watering should simply not be allowed.
I urge the city to immediately adopt restrictions limiting the days and times that residents are allowed to water their lawns. Ultimately, green lawns should cease to exist in the arid West, but until we're all willing to give up our nostalgic connection to Kentucky bluegrass, we should at least exercise restraint in how much water we waste on them.
Shaina Maytum
Glenwood Springs
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Fighting fire with fire: Mountain town firefighters credited with saving hundreds of homes in El Jebel
- Highway 6 fatality victim identified, details still fuzzy
- Crime Briefs: Suspect arrested after four-month sex assault investigation
- Man killed in June 3 bicycle-car accident identified by coroner
- The Lake Christine Fire through Basalt fire chief Scott Thompson’s eyes