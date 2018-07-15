Letter: Need watering restrictions

Why aren't there any mandatory watering restrictions in Glenwood Springs? It is no secret that we are enduring a severe drought, and daily midday lawn watering should simply not be allowed.

I urge the city to immediately adopt restrictions limiting the days and times that residents are allowed to water their lawns. Ultimately, green lawns should cease to exist in the arid West, but until we're all willing to give up our nostalgic connection to Kentucky bluegrass, we should at least exercise restraint in how much water we waste on them.

Shaina Maytum

Glenwood Springs