Letter: Neighborhood single haulers
August 31, 2018
As I'm sure (the Post Independent) will be following this closely, you might want to add in your next piece that three HOAs in Carbondale (River Valley Ranch, Thomson Corner and Hendricks Ranch) have been utilizing single-hauler/single-day pickup contracts for years – with outstanding results. They have lower costs, 75 percent reduction in truck traffic/noise/congestion/speeds, substantial animal incursion reduction, reduced interference with school buses, etc. – all those very sensible outcomes that this initiative promises.
That's about 500 homes, or maybe 15-20 percent of Carbondale. So, this is not a new, untested idea. It's a really good idea that the entire community can benefit from.
Jim Noyes
Carbondale
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Carbondale couple charged in assault, stabbing after drug deal goes bad
- Glenwood basketball coach Cory Hitchcock resigns for college post
- Longevity Project Part 1: Senior citizen wave coming to Garfield County
- All quiet on the Mid-Con strip mine front, so far
- Get those marshmallow sticks ready; campfire restrictions lifted