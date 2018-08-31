Letter: Neighborhood single haulers

As I'm sure (the Post Independent) will be following this closely, you might want to add in your next piece that three HOAs in Carbondale (River Valley Ranch, Thomson Corner and Hendricks Ranch) have been utilizing single-hauler/single-day pickup contracts for years – with outstanding results. They have lower costs, 75 percent reduction in truck traffic/noise/congestion/speeds, substantial animal incursion reduction, reduced interference with school buses, etc. – all those very sensible outcomes that this initiative promises.

That's about 500 homes, or maybe 15-20 percent of Carbondale. So, this is not a new, untested idea. It's a really good idea that the entire community can benefit from.

Jim Noyes

Carbondale