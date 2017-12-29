Letter: Net neutrality rollback is bad news 

Consumer Reports has weighed in:

"Network neutrality is the principle that all internet traffic should be transmitted to consumers with the same quality and at the same speed, regardless of whether an internet service provider (ISP) has a financial reason to want to promote one website over another.

Getting rid of net neutrality rules gives 'a green light to an internet service provider to play favorites with its preferred websites, while saddling other sites with slower speeds and higher costs to reach consumers,' says Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumers Union, the policy and mobilization division of Consumer Reports. Advocacy groups, online companies, and many consumers worry that the changes could lead to confusing new tiers of service, fewer online startups, and rising prices."

Spain and Portugal have already experienced these confusing tiers of service because of no net neutrality.

Call your members of Congress and demand that the FCC restore net neutrality.

Jerome Dayton

Carbondale