Letter: Net Neutrality

The internet was doing just fine up until 2014 when our corrupt government got one step closer to that fascist left utopia. Look at it this way, Obama and the Democratic congress were wrong on healthcare, wrong on the borders, wrong on taxes, wrong on employment, wrong on trade, wrong on Libya, wrong on Syria, wrong on ISIS, wrong on FISA, wrong on the IRS, wrong on race, but you want us to believe they were right on Net Neutrality.

Tony May

New Castle