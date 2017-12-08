Letter: New Castle chili success

I would like to give a huge "thank you" to the many outstanding groups and individuals who participated in New Castle's annual Chili Cook Off and Tree Lighting this past Friday. It was by far the largest turn out in the event's history.

Special "thank yous" to our incredible town staff, the Liberty Classical Academy Choir, the Kathryn Senor Elementary School Choir, Glen Wood (Elvis), Jack and His Friends and all the Chili and Chowder participants.

This event demonstrates how engaged our town of New Castle residents are. Without them this town would not be the highly desirable place to live that it is.

Thank you,

Art Riddile, Mayor

New Castle