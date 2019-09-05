Letter: New councilors doing their job

I would like to thank the three new council members, Paula, Charlie and Tony.

All three councilors are still out there making a living and willing to work the overtime that being a council member takes.

All three are a vast improvement to transparency, trust and integrity.

All three, I know, have had finger wagging they don’t deserve and have taken it in stride.

All three are doing their utmost to study the issues and pick up the ball.

It’s a crazy time on the planet, and working together is so important now. Thanks guys, I appreciate you all.

As for Terry Wilson. I’ve worked with men all my life. I have not met a man yet who wants a woman to defend his pride. It’s their turn now, Kathyrn Trauger.

Jennifer Vanian

Glenwood Springs