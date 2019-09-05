Letter: New councilors doing their job
I would like to thank the three new council members, Paula, Charlie and Tony.
All three councilors are still out there making a living and willing to work the overtime that being a council member takes.
All three are a vast improvement to transparency, trust and integrity.
All three, I know, have had finger wagging they don’t deserve and have taken it in stride.
All three are doing their utmost to study the issues and pick up the ball.
It’s a crazy time on the planet, and working together is so important now. Thanks guys, I appreciate you all.
As for Terry Wilson. I’ve worked with men all my life. I have not met a man yet who wants a woman to defend his pride. It’s their turn now, Kathyrn Trauger.
Jennifer Vanian
Glenwood Springs
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.