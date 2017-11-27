Letter: New NRA member

Eureka! I have seen the light. After reading John Hoffmann's condemnation of all NRA members as clueless, vicarious murderers (Nov. 21 letter), I have been moved to action.

This very day I sent in my membership application with a check to the NRA. Thank you, John. After 65 years of not even thinking about joining the NRA, your addled ranting is responsible for a brand new NRA member: ME!

Keep writing those whiny letters, John, I'm sure there are a lot more people you can inspire on a variety of topics.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle