Letter: Newspapers connect neighbors — past, present and future
Don’t close the casket and bury local newspapers yet! Ye naysayers of doom and gloom — readers want, need and love their local newspapers.
I urge readers of every local newspaper in every state, city and town to write a letter of support for their local newspaper. Dust off your duff and email a letter to your local editor.
Stories in newspapers connect neighbors — past, present and future.
Take some time out of your hurry-scurry day and communicate with your newspaper people. They need to know you care.
What else can you do? Pay for a subscription to your local newspaper. The staff and their families need to eat at least once a day.
Melissa Martin,
Wheelersburg, Ohio
