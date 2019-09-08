Letter: Nice letter, Linda

Thank you Linda Carr for your letter on Sunday, Sept. 8, “Absurd And Ridiculous.” The current president has, as you said, lied so many times and broken most if not all of his promises to the American people. Now he is up for re-election (heaven help us) and is now taking money from wherever he can to build his wall. Money coming from all Americans. I thought Mexico was to pay for this dumb wall. He has made a wreck of immigration and what we stand for. We The People not Republicans or Democrats but we the people — all of us — should be able to work together to form a greater good for our country.

Cheryl Gilliam

Glenwood Springs