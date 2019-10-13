Letter: No one more capable for CMC board than Axelson

We were delighted to recently learn Mary Nelle Axelson is a running for a position on CMC’s board of trustees and wish to express our wholehearted support for her candidacy. As prior colleagues we’ve observed Mary’s passion for excellence in education along with her dedication to her students, to her community and to supporting the mission and goals of Colorado Mountain College.

Mary is a lifelong learner, an exceptional teacher, plus a warm-hearted and conscientious human being. She is thorough and pragmatic in her work and believes in transparent and information-based approaches to governance and problem solving. CMC’s board has long lacked the voice of an educator experienced in higher education, and we can think of no one else more capable of filling this important role than Mary Nelle Axelson.

Dr. Peter and Linda Jeschofnig

Littleton