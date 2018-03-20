Letter: No to long-term deal

Steve Beckley, if the South Canyon hot springs is dangerously polluted, I guess you really don't need to explore the question. As to illegal dumping, near a dump, that really should be part of the responsibility of the company that operates the dump.

Plus, I hate to remind you, shooting does take place in shooting ranges, as well as camping on BLM land, all around the state. But it may be that you are simply "making judgments" to assure the fast track to development rights.

It is reasonable to explore what resources exist on the properties; however this is done all the time without a need for a Hong Kong type lease. Usually, a company that actually does the drilling comes in, does the job and leaves, leaving the municipality with the data. Six months is more than enough time to get the job done. If you need any more than that you really haven't formulated concrete enough development objectives in the first place.

A long term lease makes sense if all assets built revert back to the city after the developer has recouped its cost and made a reasonable profit, but since we are Coloradans (in a very fast going economy) and not the ever patient Chinese, and we are not building a world class Megalopolis in South Canyon but rather envisioning something with a light footprint, a 100-year lease is utterly absurd.

So, in conclusion, let us do this like everyone else would have to do it, Mr. "you'll never see our lights from town" and put your plans before the citizenry and take it from there. Because we've seen enough of these bait and switch developments — now exploration to the overdevelopment necessary to keep a poor product afloat — to not need to explore the way you operate for 100 years.

Eric Olander

