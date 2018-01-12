Letter: No way on Blake one-way

In Post Independent articles published on December 19 and 21, it was reported that there is a plan to convert a very small portion of Blake Avenue to a one-way configuration. As a resident of this portion of Blake Avenue, I have been quite involved in the prior discussions concerning the gate opening and have been waiting and watching for any announcements of meetings about this issue. I had seen nothing until the December articles. My understanding of the PI articles is that there has been no decision about opening the gate, but the one-way designation is made to sound as though it has been decided.

I strenuously oppose the plan to designate any part of Blake Avenue as one-way. If the gate is not opened, there is no reason to change anything on Blake Avenue. If it is necessary to open the gate for the new apartment complex, the gate should be relocated further to the north toward 27th Street (perhaps where the present "No Outlet" sign is located). In that scenario the new apartments can be accessed from the south, the RFTA parking lot entry and exit can still be used, and the existing Blake Avenue neighborhood will not be subjected to increased traffic.

If the gate is opened, even with a one-way configuration, Blake Avenue will become a primary route from downtown to the Roaring Fork Marketplace. The routine traffic, while not as heavy as during the detour, will increase dramatically. I know there is a projection of only a 4 percent traffic increase, but I don't understand how that projection is being calculated. The same people who are making this projection stated that this self-same neighborhood would be "protected probably more than most" from increased traffic during bridge construction. Since that promise was totally misrepresented, I have absolutely no faith in this present projection. Perhaps it is time for the council to start considering the quality of life in existing neighborhoods instead of just creating new neighborhoods and alternate traffic routes to ease congestion on Highway 82.

This matter will be discussed at the January 18 council meeting. Please join me there to state your opinions.

Lois L Wilmoth

Glenwood Springs