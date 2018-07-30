Letter: Not a matter of ‘self-indulgence’
July 30, 2018
Mr. Ross Talbott wrote that women who have abortions are "self-indulgent," and that they are seeking "freedom from consequences of a choice already made."
A young teen impregnated by her father is not self-indulgent.
A woman who has been gang-raped is not self-indulgent.
A handicapped patient attacked by a staff member did not make a choice, nor did a woman too riddled with disease to nourish a baby.
Every situation is different. Fortunately, I have never had to make the agonizing decision whether or not to continue a pregnancy. Neither has Mr. Talbott. Therefore, neither he nor I have any right to judge those who have faced this heart-wrenching choice.
Deborah Williams
Glenwood Springs
