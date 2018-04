This is to the CMC lady who wants to ban plastic bags in Glenwood. If this is done, be sure to meet everyone at the door to remind them to get their bags. Otherwise, you pay the fee we are charged for paper.

Also, be sure to get me trash bags regularly. If you don't like them, don't use them. Let the rest of us go about our way.

We aren't all litterbugs.

L.K. Cerise

Carbondale