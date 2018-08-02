Letter: Not just a ranch

One of the arguments about the need for the historic Sutey Ranch for horseback riding is the fact that, as Tony Vagneur wrote in a column in the Aspen Times not too long ago, in our old days when our grandfathers and grandmothers were young, we could ride from ranch to ranch, mountain to mountain and valley to valley without ever stepping into a horse trailer.

For us, due to many reasons, that time is over. We cannot cross a road, we cannot access our trails, and we cannot even ride down along side of the roadways. We have to create areas where we can enjoy our horses.

The mountain bikers are asking for the development of loop trails from Red Hill BLM area by expanding the Red Hill boundary to include the Sutey Ranch, likely allowing for a rideable connection all the way onto County Road 112, just a mile away from the Fisher Creek BLM area on Missouri Heights.

The bikers want what we all once had. We are asking the BLM for protection on the Sutey Ranch to enjoy what makes us happy, horseback riding and hiking without the bikes shooting out of the woods, from the paths and off the ridges. I hope by reading this letter they will support us and this request. Thank you so much!

Please mail your opinion by Aug. 5 to blm_co_sutey_haines_rmpa@blm.gov or to BLM, 2300 River Frontage Road, Silt, CO 81652, Attn: Sutey/Haines Management Plan.

Karin Reid Offield

Harbor Springs, Michigan and Aspen native