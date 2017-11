Letter: Not just for the wealthy

Ms. Wilmot's Nov. 26 letter throws around a lot of big words. This isn't just for the wealthy. I will use myself as an example. My family homesteaded in this valley in 1892. The land has been handed down generation to generation. When I was fortunate enough to inherit some of this land I would have been forced to sell it do to taxation if such logic was in place. My family was farmers. Do people eat? Or just assume this food rains down on you thru Safeway or City Market. I have a daughter, two grandchildren and a great-granddaughter that will receive this property. Keep your hands out of their inheritance.

Mary James

Carbondale