Letter: Not making America great

At the age of 17, my mom’s dad arrived in America. He was a “dark Norwegian” (not blonde/blue-eyed) and spoke no English. He became an electrician and raised a family of four. In today’s atmosphere he may have been told “go back.”

My son has a friend who was born and raised in Iraq. Since he was an interpreter for U.S. Marines, the rest of his family was murdered. He is now a U.S. citizen and is a construction worker. Should he be told “go back”?

Most of us feel blessed to live in this country, but we know that there are many problems (mental/physical health; infrastructure, etc.) that need our attention. Attacking fellow citizens will not help us to improve the America that we love.

Nancy Hess

Glenwood Springs