Letter: Not over
March 16, 2018
The Republican majority of the House panel investigating possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign "found nothing" and ended the investigation prematurely. This flies in the face of known facts and common sense. However, one doesn't discover what one actively avoids discovering.
Should Special Counsel Mueller add more subjects to his investigation?
David Schroeder
New Castle
