Letter: Occupants of housing will oppose events

John Burg’s contention (Post Independent, July 31) of having residences next to a park to provide “defensible open space” is absurd. What this really does is provide high-end housing for the well to do at the expense of all other residents. The occupants of this housing will oppose events and activities that Glenwood residents will want. These occupants will consider the park their front lawn.

City planners have only one skill: turning space into cities. Glenwood residents shouldn’t let the opportunity to have an open river park for all be botched like it was in Basalt.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt