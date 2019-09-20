Letter: Offer a forum to those who contest the orthodox Holocaust narrative

I see where the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, in conjunction with Colorado Mountain College, is presenting in the Book to Film Club, a discussion of the book “History on Trial” by Deborah Lipstadt and the movie “Denial” on Oct. 8.

My response to this is to study the work of The Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust (codoh.com), whose aim is to promote intellectual freedom regarding the “Holocaust” and to offer a forum to those who contest the orthodox Holocaust narrative.

Steve Campbell,

Glenwood Springs