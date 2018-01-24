Letter: Old GOP mind trick

The major issue for me in the continuing resolution vote which led to the partial shutdown of the government is the protection of the Dreamers. They were promised and deserve the protections afforded them during the Obama administration. Our president unnecessarily ended those protections on the basis that they should have been legislated, rather than created by executive order. He laid the burden of passing a Dream Act on Congress, with a March 5 deadline. Republicans in control of Congress failed to bring such legislation to the floor.

Mr. Trump showed his true intent concerning Dreamers when he reneged on his promise to sign any agreement reached by the parties by rejecting the Durbin-Graham agreement out of hand. Later, he rejected a compromise offer from Mr. Schumer which included increased funding for his boondoggle border wall. The "merit-based immigrants" Trump wants are white.

Congressional Republicans, including our own Cory Gardner and Scott Tipton, by their votes, seem to be in lockstep with our racist and untrustworthy president. They are now demanding a continuing resolution before they will even discuss DACA.

"Discuss?" There have been plenty of discussions. How many times should Democrats fall for that old trick? The deadline looms; Republicans have shown they cannot be trusted to deal in good faith.

Let Republicans agree on a clean Dream Act and the CHIP program. Full government funding would follow rapidly after that.

David Schroeder

New Castle