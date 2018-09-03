Letter: Open letter to Scott Tipton

Dear Rep. Tipton, here's a worthy task for you: restore conservative principles to the Republican Party; for example:

1. Explain to voters that personal integrity, human decency and adherence to the rule of law are traditional conservative principles that Trump tramples on every day, and that you're going to stop pretending he doesn't.

2. Denounce Trump's attacks on the Justice Department, the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller.

3. Condemn Republican senators who encourage Trump to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

4. Demand that Devin Nunes be removed from the House Intelligence Committee, and that the committee's investigation of Russian interference in our elections resume at once.

5. Subscribe to legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

6. Announce that you'll initiate impeachment proceedings if either Mueller or Rosenstein are fired or disabled, or if Trump pardons anyone who might be in a position to testify against him.

7. Promise that you'll no longer be beholden to big corporate donors and the NRA, and that from now on you'll represent the interests of the people in your district.

Better get started. The election is only two months away.

Edward Packard

Durango