Letter: Outlaw the wheel

I read in USA Today that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the world will end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change. Also, she wants to eliminate cars and airplanes.

After all this green stuff, I have in retrospection, concluded that the greatest disaster in all of history was the invention of the wheel.

Just think what it would be like if no vehicles were polluting our world; No black pavement was heating our air and consuming petroleum; no car wrecks; no animals being run over; no trains roaring by; no farmland being consumed by roads and parking lots; no car theft; no snow plowing the streets; no semi-trucks causing wrecks and congesting roads; no Indy 500; no bicycles or scooters on the trails; no car insurance; no repair costs; no junk yards; no rollercoasters; no gas stations; no car washes; no plastic toy cars; no airports; no contrails in the sky; no parking tickets; no speeding fines; no flat tires; no tow trucks; no kids left in cars; no shopping carts and no noisy lawn mowers.

The list goes on and on of all the problems the wheel has caused. To save our planet, we just need one simple law. Outlaw the wheel.

Ross L. Talbott,

New Castle