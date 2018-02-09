Letter: Overt racism

If it's not considered racist to have a sports team named the Redskins with the image of an American Indian in full warrior regalia as their mascot, then by the same reasoning it would be acceptable to have a team named the "Blackskins" with a caricature of an African American slave picking cotton as a team emblem.

Sadly enough, for a lot of people who would agree with the preceding statement, their main concern would not be about the overt racism involved, but about whether or not the players stood for the National Anthem.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs