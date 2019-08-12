Letter: Paid signature gatherers and narrow partisan funding is not a ‘citizen-led movement’

In reading recent headlines about the recall referendum for National Popular Vote, I am amazed that popular vote opponents claim a grassroots nature of their campaign. Where is the mention of the $500,000 contributed to the effort by partisan donors? Where is the mention of the deceptive signature practices paid signature gatherers used to trick people into thinking these petitions were pro-popular vote.

It is time to define the anti-popular vote movement for what it is — extremists who are afraid of equal vote for president. Governor Polis and the Colorado Legislature got it right. Let’s support them and have a popular vote for president. The person with the most votes should win.

Linda Sorauf

Arvada