Letter: Perfect Nike spokesman

"Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything. Just do it."

This is the trite BS Nike uses in its new ad with Colin Kaepernick, a second-string NFL quarterback who was paid millions.

He was raised in an upper-middle class family. He never knew the ghetto or experienced the "injustice" for which he disrespects the flag.

When I think of someone who has sacrificed everything, I remember Pat Tillman, a good NFL player who walked away from millions to become an Army Ranger. He really sacrificed everything on April 22, 2004, in Afghanistan. He stood for the flag and died for his country.

Colin Kaepernick sacrificed nothing. Nike is a heartless corporate entity making obscene profits from virtual slave labor in Asia.

I guess Nike picked an appropriate spokesman.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle