Letter: Permanently close Seventh Street

Now that we are nearing the completion of the Seventh Street project, City Council should really consider permanently closing the street from Cooper to Colorado avenues, except for deliveries. Over the past four years, we have gotten used to having it closed, and the connection of Eighth Street to Midland has greatly improved the circulation in town. This area, Glenwood’s “Restaurant Row” has the potential to be a beautiful tourist draw, and we should treat it as such, and not just another way to get from the east side of Grand to the west side.

David Merritt,

Glenwood Springs