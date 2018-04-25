Letter: Pledging teacher support

Teachers in Colorado are criminally underpaid and underfunded. Depending on the metric used, we are either 46th or 47th in teacher pay. Also, teachers spend on average about $650 of their own money on their classrooms each year.

We all know teaching is a hard profession and that it takes a special person to be a teacher. As a community we want our children to have the best education possible. That means keeping our current teachers, hiring the best teachers and giving them the funding they need.

We can't keep our current teachers or hire the best teachers if we don't pay them enough to live on. I will increase teacher pay and school funding. I will support our teachers and our students.

Colin Wilhelm

Candidate for HD 57

Glenwood Springs