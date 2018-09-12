Letter: Polis always paid his taxes

There is an ad appearing on TV regarding candidate for governor Jared Polis that is not true. There were a few years when he was a start up entrepreneur, before he entered Congress, that he had no income and thus no tax obligations.

He has always paid his taxes when he had income and does not have tax-free

Cayman Island accounts. These facts were checked by the Denver Post in ad fact check.

Cathleen Krahe

Aspen