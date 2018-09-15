Letter: Polis’ empathy for the difficulties we all encounter is genuine

I have been able to participate in four of the informal meetings Jared Polis has provided in Grand Junction. Jared's experience in education and expertise as a seven year member of the Colorado State Board of Education are valuable assets to resolving the teacher shortage plaguing our state. I appreciate his foresight in regard to evaluating plans to safeguard our water for now and for future generations. Polis' concern for the preservation of public lands is an issue shared by all Coloradans. For 40 years workers and their families have been placed in the position of choosing between health care and food or rent. Jared has been bold in advancing a national system of care that will be more responsive to participant needs in a number of areas such as pricing negotiations directly with pharma.

His empathy for the difficulties we all encounter is genuine.

Mr. Stapleton's eagerness to eliminate health care for citizens of Colorado, privatize education, endanger water purity, financially market our public lands, allow others to campaign for him with out-of-state money from unknown sources, and permit TV advertisements which are factually incorrect tells us the kind of governor he would be. Stapleton is open in his commitment to Donald Trump.

Colorado needs a governor who puts in the time, does the math, confronts issues of the Western Slope, and has the courage to implement bold ideas. Colorado deserves Jared Polis.

John Lallement

Grand Junction