Letter: Poop? Really?
February 1, 2018
An 8×10 pic of coyote poop on the front page. How charming. Couldn't find a picture of a coyote so you used a pile of poop? How do we know this poop even came from a coyote? This is undoubtedly another blatant example of fake news, and the dangerous spreading of liberal propaganda.
Bruno Kirchenwitz
Rifle
(Editor's note: Nope, it was real poop and real news, and might even have come from a conservative coyote, who knows. Use of that particular photo by itself on the front page, however, was the result of an unfortunate miscommunication on the PI production front.)
