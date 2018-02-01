Letter: Poop? Really?

An 8×10 pic of coyote poop on the front page. How charming. Couldn't find a picture of a coyote so you used a pile of poop? How do we know this poop even came from a coyote? This is undoubtedly another blatant example of fake news, and the dangerous spreading of liberal propaganda.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle

(Editor's note: Nope, it was real poop and real news, and might even have come from a conservative coyote, who knows. Use of that particular photo by itself on the front page, however, was the result of an unfortunate miscommunication on the PI production front.)