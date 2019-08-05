Letter: Poor bridge location

We could not agree more with Hal Sundin’s recent column, and who better qualified than he to “hit the nail on the head” on this issue, being a retired environmental and structural engineer?

We have been visiting Glenwood since 1972. We liked the historic Grand Avenue bridge and walked across through the years/decades and wondered why the new bridge was not being built somewhere that would give the option of a truck route around the town. Truck routes have not “done in” businesses in towns they serve, at least none that we have noticed. We think it was very short-sighted, building this new bridge, which is already a bottleneck of traffic at peak times.

Nancy and Toby Morey

Glenwood Springs