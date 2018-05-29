Letter: Poor cartoon pick
May 29, 2018
Can't let another day go by without asking your staff to do a better job screening their opinion cartoon pictures. Please use the filter Would I want a classroom of 10-year-olds to be presented this picture (without any words) and ask them to explain what is happening.
Sunday's (5/27) cartoon was disgusting. This newspaper should help us think about issues that a cartoon would be addressing. There was no need whatsoever for us to observe what was happening in this cartoon. Disgusting. Please do better.
Diana Anderson
Silt
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- First person on the scene recounts early Friday wreck that shook New Castle
- Rifle High School seniors’ exit celebrated alongside principal’s departure
- Search in Pitkin County along Crystal River for missing Delta man unsuccessful
- Crime Briefs: After speeding without a valid license, suspect leads police on foot chase
- Coal Ridge High School commencement speaker encourages the pursuit of happiness