Letter: Preventative action

I would like to thank Police Chief Wilson for having the foresight to lay down sand bags at the top of my neighbor's and my driveways before the city began removing the debris from the street.

Usually the mud gets pushed down our driveways as the equipment is clearing the road. I hope this is the standard procedure for any future slides. My back feels so much better this time.

Thank you again, Terry. You are my citizen of the year.

Linda Beckwith

Glenwood Springs