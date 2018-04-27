Letter: Prioritize teachers

My dad had a wife and three children by the time he graduated college, as he had been an older college student, having joined the Marines after high school and fighting in the Korean War.

In college, he excelled both academically and as a football player. He had two job offers when he graduated: He could play professional football or be a high school biology teacher and football coach.

He chose teaching/coaching as it was the only way he would make enough money and have the security needed to support his young family. When did our country's values and priorities change?

Colleen Kennedy Rutledge

Glenwood Springs