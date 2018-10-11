Letter: Prop. 112 protects public health

Proposition 112 will help protect public health and safety from an intense industrial activity that generates massive pollution. Numerous studies show a connection between fracking and health problems including cancer, asthma and low infant birth weight. A reasonable setback from homes and schools is the minimum the State should have required when the fracking boom started.

Rather, the state government enthusiastically enables frackers while ruthlessly stifling communities' that try to protect residents. In response, Prop 112 proposes a 2,500-foot buffer between drilling and where people live, work and play.

Oil companies want to go wherever they can profit most, and to heck with people's quality of life, clean air and water, and physical safety. Frackers want to invade our communities to extract maximum profits regardless of the negative health effects and disruption of people's lives. It's not about "energy independence" either since they plan to export gas to more lucrative markets in Asia.

Right now, frackers are running millions in TV ads claiming Colorado's economy will implode if public health and safety is preserved. Authoritative prognostications of doom fill every screen. In the real world, all mining, of which fracking is only one part, accounts for 5 % of Colorado economy and just 1% of jobs. Investing instead in renewable energy will create many more high-quality clean energy jobs.

So please, don't hand it to the oil companies who seem content to destroy our communities and the climate. Vote for Proposition 112.

Ken Bonetti

Boulder