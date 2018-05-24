Letter: Proper context

Lindsey Defrates, it isn't words we need, it's understanding context. Words don't get introduced into the language through want and need, but usage. Prefact as defined is actually a context contained in the broad understanding of the word fact.

The word "fact" has differing meanings in different context. Religious facts differ from scientific ones, save to those who have lost the soul of context. Thus the trouble with our present state of affairs. The overriding context of "fake facts" is our consumer-age addiction to advertising.

The office of president has always been bought and sold, it is just more apparent when a used-car salesman who graduated via inheritance to selling anonymous high-end real estate, which is a perfect vehicle for money laundering, that context gets thrown out the window with the bath water. The facts just won't get the wreck off the lot.

Fake news is when the tires fall off and "fake news" is in usage because of both the proclivity of the POTUS's Tweets and the prestige of the Office. As well as the fact (pre-, or otherwise) that the term is targeted at the agreement of those who never learned the difference between the context of news and news as entertainment.

The speed of information isn't the problem, in fact it is the speed it is passed on without the properties of context. This is because the powers that be — a phrase as broad as "you are entitled to your opinion" — took critical thinking out of the curriculum many decades ago, well before the internet and smart phones.

Back when news as entertainment gave talk radio clout on the political right and Oprah a fortune on the limousine left, leaving most totally out of the loop of context. Everything hence forth demands spin for context's illegitimate offspring "branding" (who inherited the void) because we now aren't seeking meaning through words but through possessions, through things, our brand.

So the prefact we should see here, the underlying context, is once something is possessed it loses its meaning and must falsify a continued existence to get traction, usage.

Eric Olander

Glenwood Springs