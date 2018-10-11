Letter: Proposition 112 is common sense

I plan to vote YES on Proposition 112 that will require fracking operations to have setbacks. Here's why:

1. Physicians for Social Responsibility confirmed the risks to public health when fracking operations are located near homes. A 2017 study found that children diagnosed with acute leukemia were more than four times more likely to live in areas close to fracking wells. Respiratory and neurological health risks have also been documented.

2. Fracking operations contribute to climate change. Fracking releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas, One needs only look at the climate change data showing unprecedented heat and drought, and think about the wildfires that swept the Western Slope to know that we need more solar and other renewable energy sources, not more fossil fuels.

3. Fracking requires water. According to Scientific American's report, fracking can require nearly 10 million gallons of water per well, which puts our farming and drinking water supplies at risk, particularly in times of drought.

4. Who wants to look out their window to see a fracking operation? Aesthetics are important to quality of life in Colorado communities. Setting back drilling operations about 1/2 mile away from homes and schools is just common sense.

Denise Scheberle

New Castle