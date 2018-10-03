Letter: Proposition 112 is for common sense safer setbacks

The fossil fuels companies are claiming that the proposed set back of fracking operations from schools, homes, etc, will terribly hurt Colorado's economy. What a bunch of nonsense! What it may hurt a little bit is the well-lined pockets of the oil companies, who have profited from government subsidies for way too long. Our wind and solar operations are expanding by leaps and bounds and adding not only to the economy, but to the health of all of us. Besides, this is not a ban on fracking operations; it is for common sense safer setbacks. The threat of explosion and water contamination are real and should be kept away from neighborhoods. Please vote yes on Proposition 112.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle