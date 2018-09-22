Letter: Proposition would protect our health, safety and welfare

What I learned touring a new drilling rig is that it only takes three men to operate the rig that runs 24-7, and four truck drivers to keep it stocked with water, pipe and cement. The three on site are an industry inspector and an operator working a 4 foot by 8 foot touchscreen. The third person is making sure they don't fall asleep. The rig can bore 2,500 feet every 10 hours, down 2 and out 3 miles. That makes me think that the industry has my phone ringing for a lousy 10 hours of a rig time and 2,500 feet of pipe, now more expensive thanks to Trump. Proposition 112 works to protect our health, safety and welfare, the oath our representatives, commissioners, councilors and trustees swore to when they entered office. Proposition 74 would give county lawyers and the industry hundreds of millions in paying out suits. It's not hard to see what is in our best interest.

John Hoffmann,

Carbondale