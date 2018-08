I am thrilled to be moving back to the valley, mountains, family and friends that I love.

As a disabled wilderness enthusiast, horses allow me to navigate terrain I otherwise no longer could access. We rode on the Sutey Ranch on Friday, and it is one of my favorite trail riding experiences without mountain bike surprises.

I hope we can continue to support the ranch for hikers, equestrians and wildlife for now and the future.

Louisa Davidson

Carbondale