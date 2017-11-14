 Letter: Protecting wildlife? | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Protecting wildlife?

It intrigues me that CPW, the same people who are putting hunters into critical backcountry habitat to kill elk, deer, sheep, bear, cougar, turkeys, pheasants and others are worried that raising the heart rate of our animal neighbors in a friendly, harmless encounter is killing them. Balderdash.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

Go back to article