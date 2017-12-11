Letter: Public deserves opportunity to comment
December 11, 2017
On the agenda for the Dec. 18 Garfield County commissioners meeting is consideration of the "Peach Valley River Park," with its amended application to include an event venue for up to 30,000 people between New Castle and Silt. I have serious concerns about the lack of public awareness about this proposal, as well as about impacts to wildlife, nature, traffic, safety and noise.
This proposed development is news to my husband and me, longtime residents of Peach Valley. We learned about it through one of the few neighbors who received official notice because of their proximity to the development. Surely for a venue of this magnitude, there must be a greater effort to reach out to the surrounding community. While an open house with the developers is being offered in New Castle this Thursday, I'm aware of no publicity for it and it is taking place well after the time frame for comments closes — apparently within hours of this writing.
Our local community must have a real opportunity to review all the information and the chance for informed comment.
As it stands now, I am firmly opposed to this large event venue.
Kimberlie Chenoweth
New Castle
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Tuesday car accident by Aspen Glen resulted in fatality
- Newspaper changes, fires, development take Glenwood into new millennium
- Crime Briefs: Intoxicated man tries to pull woman into restroom
- Judge denies dismissal of SG Interests libel lawsuit over Thompson Divide online comment
- Castillo pleads guilty to accessory to murder, sentenced to 16 years