Letter: Public deserves opportunity to comment

On the agenda for the Dec. 18 Garfield County commissioners meeting is consideration of the "Peach Valley River Park," with its amended application to include an event venue for up to 30,000 people between New Castle and Silt. I have serious concerns about the lack of public awareness about this proposal, as well as about impacts to wildlife, nature, traffic, safety and noise.

This proposed development is news to my husband and me, longtime residents of Peach Valley. We learned about it through one of the few neighbors who received official notice because of their proximity to the development. Surely for a venue of this magnitude, there must be a greater effort to reach out to the surrounding community. While an open house with the developers is being offered in New Castle this Thursday, I'm aware of no publicity for it and it is taking place well after the time frame for comments closes — apparently within hours of this writing.

Our local community must have a real opportunity to review all the information and the chance for informed comment.

As it stands now, I am firmly opposed to this large event venue.

Kimberlie Chenoweth

New Castle