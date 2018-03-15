 Letter: Put South Canyon study to vote | PostIndependent.com

I admire Steve Beckley. His projects are well done, and his plan for South Canyon may be good, too. However, I feel the plan should be put to a vote. Let our citizens, and not just City Council members, consider the impacts the project would have on historical sites, wildlife, wetlands, fire danger, the bike trail, and other issues.

Deborah Williams

Glenwood Springs