Letter: Questioning Jankovsky judgment
March 6, 2018
To Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky, your decision to support a gas-fired power plant to replace two coal burning plants despite the fact that Xcel Energy has received cheaper bids for solar and wind powered plants is unconscionable. The total carbon footprint of natural gas is actually just as bad as coal when you take extraction techniques into consideration.
I'm sure you believe the county needs to support the gas industry for the sake of jobs and revenues, but jobs and revenues in Garfield County are doing just fine with a tourism-based economy and will continue to do so as long as we don't clutter the landscape with gas rigs and we have more than half a ski season like we had this year.
Here's hoping Xcel ignores your request and does the right thing for the environment, the climate and public safety.
Fred Malo
Carbondale
